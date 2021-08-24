LSU Football
WATCH: Deculus, Farrell, Ingram & Harris upbeat about 2021 LSU season
August 24, 2021
1,073
Full interviews with LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell, offensive lineman Ed Ingram and safety Todd Harris.
*****
OL AUSTIN DECULUS
DL NEIL FARRELL
OL ED INGRAM
SAFETY TODD HARRIS
