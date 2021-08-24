Ed Orgeron show begins Wednesday night at TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The Ed Orgeron Show will make its 2021 debut on Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. CT at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The one-hour radio call-in show is hosted each week by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair.

The Ed Orgeron Show can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, which includes the flagship station of the network Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge.

The show can be found on www.LSUsports.net/live, the new LSU Sports Mobile App, and other affiliates on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show will also be broadcast via tape delay from 8-9 p.m. CT on Cox Sports Television on Wednesdays during the season.

Fans are reminded that Coach Orgeron and Blair will not be able to come in contact with the general audience and that there will be no opportunities for photographs with the coach or autographs.

Questions from listeners and those in the audience will be taken via the new LSU Sports Mobile App and on LSUsports.net. Fans who wish to speak to Coach O are encouraged to call (800) 315-8255 during the show or Tweet @LSUradio.

The Ed Orgeron Show will run for 14 consecutive weeks with the final show taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 24

